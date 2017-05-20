× Denver police officer, suspect injured in early morning shooting

DENVER — A Denver police officer and a suspect were injured in an exchange of gunfire outside a home early Saturday morning.

The officer was in stable condition with a leg injury. The suspect was in critical but stable condition.

Police responded to a report of a man in crisis at about 4:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Quitman Street in southwest Denver.

Witnesses told arriving officers that the suspect was suicidal. A police spokesman said the officers were able to speak with him outside of his home.

“They learned that he was armed. Some other officers tried to use less lethal means to get him into custody, but they were ineffective.”

The suspect opened fire and shot one of the officers in the leg. Other police then shot the suspect.

The officer who was injured was in stable condition at Denver Health Medical Center and was expected to undergo surgery later Saturday morning.

The suspect was taken to Swedish Medical Center where he was in critical but stable condition following surgery.

No one else was hurt in the incident.