× Colfax Marathon to impact travel in metro Denver Sunday

DENVER — The Colfax Marathon on Sunday will feature about 18,000 runners this year. Colfax from Lakewood to Aurora and some other nearby streets will be closed beginning at about 3 a.m. The closures should end around 1 p.m.

I-25 will remain open and it will be the best route for driving north or southbound. Federal Boulevard and I-225 will also be available for north/south travel.



The marathon course, which is in green, and the half marathon course, in blue, may not be crossed to ensure safety for participants. The area shaded in yellow should be avoided if you don’t want to run into any delays Sunday morning.

Get more information about the Colfax Marathon here.