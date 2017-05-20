Brazilian twins celebrate 100th birthday with fun photo shoot

CARIACICA, Brazil – Twin sisters in Brazil are celebrating their 100th birthday this month and they marked the occasion with a fun photo shoot.

Twins Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi of Ibiraçu, Brazil, were featured on a local news report when they caught the attention of 28-year-old photographer Camila Lima.

Lima reached out to the twins and they immediately agreed.

“I am in love with the elderly and for about a year I have been developing photos with the elderly,” Lima told Fox News. “I photograph many young couples, so my love for photographing older couples is a way to inspire younger couples.”

The photo shoot, which took two hours, included everything from hair styling to make-up application and matching dresses.

“They did everything I asked and did not complain about tiredness,” Lima told ABC News adding that the twins were “very happy and satisfied” with the final product.

On their birthday, May 20, the twins celebrated with their large family.

Pandolfi has six children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She has had to overcome cancer and two heart attacks in her lifetime, according to HuffPost.

Meanwhile Pontin has five children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

You can see more photos from the stunning photo shoot on Lima’s Facebook page.