3 found dead inside Erie home

ERIE, Colo. — Erie police are investigating the deaths of three people found inside a home in Erie on Saturday morning.

The Erie Police Department responded to a call of a possible deceased person in the 1900 block of Gordon Court around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male and female along with one child dead inside the home.

Erie police did not release any further details on the case, but they say they are not looking for a suspect and believe there is no risk to the public at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

We will update with additional information as soon as we get it.