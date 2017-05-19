The YMCA of the Rockies is celebrating its 110th Anniversary, and to celebrate they're giving people a great deal through May. At their Estes Park and Snow Mountain Ranch locations, they're offering lodge rooms for only $84 a night. The stay has to happen in May, and each room includes two free breakfasts. They have so many activities up there like horseback riding, arts and crafts, hiking, roller skating, archery, fishing and so much more. Go to YMCARockies.org for more information on both locations.
YMCA of the Rockies Anniversary Sale
