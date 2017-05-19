Teenage suspects identified in southeast Denver homicide

DENVER — Denver police identified two teenage suspects Friday night in a possible home invasion and murder that happened in the southeast part of the city Monday.

Police said Dmarco Jaquise Blake, 17, and Zjiahnni Tarralle Lacour, 15 were wanted for First Degree Murder in connection with a homicide in the 3900 block of South Spruce Street.

Dmarco Blake is described as a black male, 5’7″, 130 pounds.

Zjiahnni Lacour is described as a black female, 5’4″, 120 pounds.

Investigators said both were considered armed and dangerous, and asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.