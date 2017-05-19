× Storm delays opening of some campgrounds in northern Colorado

DENVER — If you’re planning to take advantage of some of the campsites opening this weekend in the Fort Collins area, make sure you check ahead. The winter storm in the area has changed plans.

Three previously opened campgrounds had to close for this weekend. And eight of the sites scheduled to open this weekend will remain closed.

The following information is from the U.S. Forest Service.

Campgrounds previously opened that are now closed:

Ansel Watrous

Stove Prairie

Cold Springs

Campgrounds scheduled to open this weekend that will remained closed:

Big Bend

Camp Dick

Peaceful Valley

Olive Ridge

Kelly Dahl

Columbine

West Chicago

Pickle Gulch

The following campgrounds are still open, but some sites have deep snow; soft, muddy road conditions; standing water, and electrical services may not be available:

Crow Valley

Dowdy Lake

Stillwater

Green Ridge

Sunset Point

You can find the latest on recreation conditions here.