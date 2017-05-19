Snowstorm hits small Colorado communities hard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARD, Colo. -- If you think we’ve had rough weather in the Denver Metro area, you have to see how some small communities are dealing with what some people describe as a monster snowstorm. Nearly 42 inches fell in the small town of Ward, in the mountains northwest of Boulder.

On this day, if you blink, you just might miss this community.

The snow is to blame.

Nearly four feet of it - even this late in May.

It’s no big surprise to Bill Gilbert who has lived here for years.

“There’s been times on the 4th of July I couldn’t see the fireworks through a blizzard. We're almost at 10,000 feet here,” Gilbert told us surrounded by mounds of snow outside his home.

The storm brought most of the 150 people who live in Ward to a standstill.

But not Amity Elliot.

We saw her running up and down the mountain – having no problem at all.

I told her, “I’m freezing just looking at you!”

She fired back with cherry red cheeks, “I got stir crazy inside … and really I’m quite warm.”

Down the road a bit – at the Wondervu Café – owner Adeline Ortiz told us “it was really crazy!”

She said the storm slowed business a bit.

But that’s OK.

“I know when it does this to me it’s great because I know it's water and it’s great because we’re all on (water) wells,” Ortiz told us from behind her cash register.

Good to look on the bright side – when homes are covered with a few feet of snow.

As far as the roads are concerned, they’ve been plowed and cleared pretty nicely.

But the concern folks here said is that there are still people who don’t have electricity or phone service.

It could be days before all this snow melts away and life in Ward can get back to business as usual.