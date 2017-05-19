Senator Bennet reacts to latest Trump investigation controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- At a town hall in Denver Friday night, Senator Michael Bennet responded to the latest news regarding the unfolding Russian investigation.

"The investigation should go forward and we should follow the evidence," Bennet told the crowd gathered at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church in Denver.

Afterward FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George asked Bennet what he hoped former FBI Director James Comey tells the public when he testifies.

"He should just tell the truth and explain to the American people the facts," Bennet said.

The Senator seemed to applaud the decision to appoint former FBI Director Robert Mueller special counsel on the investigation.

St. George asked Bennet what he thought following his briefing with the Deputy Attorney General Thursday.

"Walking away from the meeting do you believe the investigation involves a possible cover up by the Trump administration?" St. George asked.

"No absolutely not," Bennet replied.

Bennet did seem to express frustration that the investigation is impending others things in Washington -- with officials not knowing what news will happen next.

"Just like you and just like your viewers nobody knows what show is going to drop tomorrow," Bennet said.