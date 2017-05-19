Scammers spoof Denver Police phone number, threaten victims to pay up

DENVER — Authorities are warning residents to be weary of a scam that directly involves the Denver Police Department.

ALERT (1/2): Just got word our non-emergency no. is being spoofed, suspects asking victims for $$ in lieu of being investigated for crimes. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 19, 2017

Officials say the scammers are spoofing the department’s non-emergency phone number.

According to a tweet issued by the department, the suspects are then placing calls to victims from the spoofed number and asking for money.

In exchange for the money, the suspects say, the victim will not be investigated for crimes.

ALERT (2/2): Plz remember, we NEVER call asking for $$ for anything, ever. If you get a call from 720-913-2000 & they ask for $$, hang up. https://t.co/c42sNXgK3T — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 19, 2017

A second tweet reminds residents that they will not call to ask for money “for anything, ever.”

The spoofed number that will pop up when the scammers give you a call is 720-913-2000.

If you get a call from that number and the caller requests money, police say you should simply hang up.