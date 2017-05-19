Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Primal Colorado Bike Expo at Sports Authority Field at Mile High is coming up in less than a month, May 19-20th. The Primal Colorado Bike Expo is the annual kickoff event for cycling in the state of Colorado. In its third year, the expo will bring together all things cycling and Colorado by pairing industry professionals, recreational riders, biking enthusiasts and utilitarian’s with the latest products, consumer trends, screaming deals, organized rides, clubs & teams, advocacy groups and cycling destinations.

The two day festival and consumer show will also include the Friday Night Lights Criterium race, street sprint competitions, the “Magic & Mayhem” urban bike event (kids race FREE!), BMX flatland and aerial stunts, a kid zone, adult big wheel races, learn to ride clinics, strider course, demo area, antique bicycle display, a fashion show, incredible programming, live entertainment, beer garden, food trucks and more.

During the event, attendees will be able to enter a raffle from Cycle of Life Adventures with an opportunity to win a 5-day destination cycling tour to Asheville, North Carolina and the Blue Ridge Mountains (valued over $2,000).

New this year will be a bike donation during both days of the Expo benefiting Bicycles for Humanity. In addition, a portion of expo proceeds will go to support the Colorado High School Cycling League, Trips for Kids Denver Metro and Wish for Wheels.

Based upon popular demand, the Colorado Bike Expo has extended the deadline for exhibitors to Sunday, April 30th at midnight. Visit ColoradoBikeExpo.com to register.

“We love all things cycling here in Colorado and could not be more excited for this year’s exhibitors and event lineup. From the addition of the Friday Night Lights criterium and Magic and Mayhem urban bike race to exhibitors such as HAIBIKE who recently chose Denver as their US headquarters and Mavic Haute Route Rockies and the Colorado Classic / Velorama, it is the best Colorado has to offer,” commented Dana Willett, 303Cycling & The Colorado Bike Expo.

Event Details:

May 19 – 20, 2017

Friday 2PM – 8:30PM

Saturday 9AM – 5PM

Lot J and Gate 1

1701 Bryant St

Denver, CO 80204

For more information on the Superior Morgul Race Series please visit www.WHITELINECYCLING.com.

Additionally, during Day 2 of the Expo (Saturday May 20), DMM Solutions & Events will be producing the “M&M” urban bike race - A Mile High Urban Bike Event.

Some Magic & Mayhem on two wheels at Mile High Stadium will have the magic of road racing with the mayhem of cyclocross. Kids ages three through twelve are FREE with pre-registration. Other categories, including Teens, Young Adults, Industry, “Give it a Go” Rookies, and the “Spandex Crew” are also included. Register today at https://www.bikereg.com/magicmayhem.

More About the Colorado Bike Expo

The 3rd annual Primal Colorado Bike Expo (May 19th and 20th) is the annual kickoff event for cycling in the state of Colorado. Primal Wear, Audi Denver, BikeState38, 303Colorado, RaceIT, Mavic Haute Route Rockies, Colorado Classic / Velorama, Skratch Labs and Bikes Together make this year’s event possible. This year’s media partners include The Denver Post, 5280 Magazine, Alice 105.9 & The Mountain 99.5 and 303Cycling. For more information contact: http://www.coloradobikeexpo.com/