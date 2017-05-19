There's a new way to brush for better health with Mouth Watchers Toothbrushes. It has antimicrobial bristles infused with silver lining technology that eliminates 99.9% of bacteria that grows on bristles between use. Their flossing bristles have a revolutionary dual layered bristle structure for a better cleaning. Bristles are one micrometer at the tip, reaching deep into the groves, sweeping away food and plaque to avoid cavities and gingivitis. People rave about the way the bristles provide superior cleaning. Our Producer has been using it and she agrees, and says it feels like she just had a dental cleaning. The Mouth Watchers Toothbrushes are available in manual and power, and sizes for adults, youth, and traveling. They range in price from $4.99-$24.99. Find them online at MouthWatchers.com.
New Toothbrushes Provide Serious Teeth Cleaning
