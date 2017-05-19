× Man convicted of throwing rocks at cars, attacking police

DENVER — A Denver District Court jury returned a verdict Thursday afternoon against a man accused of throwing rocks at cars and assaulting three Denver police officers in November 2015.

Brian Deese, 45, was convicted after a three-day trial of two counts of assault in the second degree of a peace officer, one count of assault in the third degree of a peace officer and one count of obstruction of a police officer.

Deese was found not guilty on a fourth count of assault in the second degree of a peace officer with serious bodily injury.

On Nov. 5, 2015, Deese was throwing rocks into traffic near Alameda and Santa Fe.

When police attempted to arrest Deese, he allegedly attacked and seriously injured one officer, then fled and injured two other officers before being taken into custody.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 11, 2017.