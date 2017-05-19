Late-season storm winds down, leaving on-and-off rain and snow showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A strong late-season storm that delivered rain and snow to Denver and the Front Range was winding down Friday.

Roads were wet and slick in areas, but on-and-off rain and snow showers will continue Friday with little to no additional accumulation in the Denver metro area.

Northern Colorado, the foothills and mountains could get an additional 1-4 inches of accumulation by Friday night.

There will be plenty of melting with temperatures climbing to 40 degrees.

The storm left an impactful punch, with several large tree branches broken up and down the Front Range. The heavy, wet snow also weighed down on power lines, leading to power outages.

Sunshine will return over the weekend and into next week, along with a warming trend.

There could be scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but otherwise, drier days are ahead.

