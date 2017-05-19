× Judge names heirs to Prince’s $200 million fortune

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The rightful heir to the singer Prince’s money has been disputed since his death in April 2016.

After the artist’s passing, over 45 people claimed to have rights to the fortune, with many claiming to be relatives – wife, children, siblings and others.

One Colorado prison inmate came forward to claim his inheritance, insisting he was Prince’s son.

The inmate was ruled out through DNA testing. Others seeking to get their share of the money had their claims rejected though many have filed appeals.

Friday, a Cover County District Judge decided that the singer’s $200 million estate will be distributed between Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings.

Taxes are expected to slash the value of the estate by nearly half.

The declared heirs won’t cash in until appeals from people whose claims were rejected are resolved.

Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Since his death, the singer’s studio complex, Paisley Park, has been turned into a museum. Profits made off of tours of the museum have not been made public.