Hot Mamas Pop Up Workout

Workouts are popping up in strange locations all over town these days. Hot Mamas Exercise in Wash Park took their workout over to the Hangar at Stanley. Almost 100 gals showed up for this pop up workout. They did their infamous Sexy Sweat Class silent disco style with headphones on. This one already happened, but they promise to do so many more. Go to HotMamasExercise.com for more information on their great studio and upcoming events.