Gov. Hickenlooper pardons Rene Lima-Marin

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Friday that he issued a pardon for Rene Lima-Marin. He was released from prison and then taken into custody by ICE earlier this week.

On the day Lima-Marin was set to be reunited with his family, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents moved in to detain him.

Lima-Marin was convicted of armed robbery, but he was released decades early because of a clerical error. During his release, he started a family and turned his life around.

Lima-Marin was sent back to prison after the mistake was realized in 2014.

But earlier this week, a judge released him from prison and that’s when ICE moved in on the Cuban-born father.

A pardon will take away Lima-Marin’s felony conviction, which lawmakers say is the main legal basis for his current ICE detainer.

The pardon will likely force ICE agents to once and for all allow Lima-Marin to go free.

“Law-abiding, very successful, constructive member of society,” Hickenlooper said. “It’s a remarkable story.”