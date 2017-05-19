Fun Recipes for Mediterranean Diet Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that May is Mediterranean Diet Month? There are some easy and fun ways that you can incorporate the med diet into your menu. Here with some great recipes and tips is our Registered Dietitian Courtney Kang from The Little Clinic at King Soopers.

Remember, Courtney and the other Dietitians at The Little Clinic inside select King Soopers would love to help you. For more information about pricing and services for you, your family or your business, just sent an email to Dietitians@TheLittleClinic.om. And be sure to follow them on Instagram.