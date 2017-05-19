Former Congressman Anthony Weiner expected to plead guilty in sexting case

NEW YORK — Former Rep. Anthony Weiner will enter a guilty plea to a single charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, a spokesman for a law firm representing Weiner said Friday.

He will enter the plea at on Friday morning in federal court, said David Schaefer, a spokesman for the law firm Covington & Burling, whose attorney, Arlo Devlin-Brown, is representing Weiner.

The FBI started to investigate Weiner in September after a 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site that she and Weiner had exchanged lewd messages over the course of several months.

That led the FBI to seize his laptop computer, leading to the discovery of emails that presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had sent to Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin.

Just days before the presidential election, then-FBI Director James Comey announced the agency was reopening its investigation into how Clinton handled business on a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Just before the election, Comey announced the new emails contained no new information that would lead to Clinton being charged with a crime.

Clinton has partially blamed her election loss to Donald Trump on Comey’s announcement.