Federal court: FAA can no longer require drone registration

DENVER -- The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that the FAA can no longer require consumers to register their drones.

The rule violates the FAA Modernization and Reform act, which Congress passed in 2012, that states the FAA “may not promulgate any rule or regulation regarding a model aircraft.”

Since 2015, drone hobbyists had to register with the FAA and more than 820,000 people did so. The registration fee is $5.

The FAA responded to the court’s decision with a statement that said in part:

The FAA put registration and operational regulations in place to ensure that drones are operated in a way that is safe and does not pose security and privacy threats. We are in the process of considering our options and response to the decision.

The court’s ruling does not impact registration for commercial drone operators.