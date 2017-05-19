Does your dog have allergies? Know the symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Her name is Sadie. She's a happy and healthy little mix breed pooch. Two years old, perfect weight. She would be 100 percent care free if it wasn't for her allergies.

Allergies?

"Not only can dogs get allergies, dogs can be allergic to anything you can be allergic to," said Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald from Alameda East Veterinary Hospital in Denver.

At Alameda East Veterinary Hospital, they see a dog suffering some form of allergy just about every day of the week.

Here are some symptoms according to Dr. Fitzgerald:

They chew at their paws

They shake their head

They scoot on their bottom

If your dog is exhibiting allergy symptoms, first things first, get them to the vet. "Generally, they're very hard to treat, hard to diagnose, and they usually get worse with age," Dr. Fitzgerald warned.

But there is hope in the way of treatment with a relatively new drug called Apoquel.

"This medication can give them relief within about 36 hours. I mean it really works," Dr. Fitzgerald said.

Apoquel is said to be very effective because it works on the cellular level. Is it a cure? No. But it's heading in the right direction.

Sadie doesn't know what's going on, but her owners do, and are hopeful about giving her some relief.

One bite at a time.