Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Country Star Chancey Williams

He's a rodeo champ turned country singer..we're talking about Chancey Williams.

He's competed at Cheyenne Frontier Days. His song "Down With That" just earned the 2016 Rocky Mountain CMA song of the year.

And, he's releasing his second studio album "Rodeo Cold Beer" today.

http://chanceywilliams.com/