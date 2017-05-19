Condensed high school state track and field championships to be held this weekend

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The delayed state track and field championships that was delayed because of snow is scheduled to take place this weekend.

The three-day meet was scheduled to start Thursday at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood, but heavy snow caused unsafe conditions and forced a delay until Saturday.

The meet will now be held over two days beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and finishing at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Colorado High School Activities Association said.

Meet officials have scratched preliminaries in running events, with them becoming times finals. Field events will have four throws and jumps without preliminaries.

Gates open to athletes at 6:30 a.m. Saturday and at 7 a.m. both days for the general public.