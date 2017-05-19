× Colorado Parent Everything Baby Expo

Who: Colorado Parent Magazine

What: Everything Baby Expo

When: Sunday, June 11th from 10am to 4pm

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver Tech Center (click for map)

FOX31 Denver is excited to support this year’s Colorado Parent Everything Baby Expo. Everything Baby Expo will offer a fun-filled exploration of the world of baby and family-oriented goods and services catering to the baby community. New for 2017, they are offering attendees free education mini-sessions with a variety of topics pertaining to birth, babies, toddlers, and parenting.

Vendors will include:

Baby Wraps

Strollers

Newborn Photography

Belly Bands

Cloth Diapers

And much more!

To learn more and buy tickets, click here.