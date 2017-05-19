Colorado Parent Everything Baby Expo
Who: Colorado Parent Magazine
What: Everything Baby Expo
When: Sunday, June 11th from 10am to 4pm
Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver Tech Center (click for map)
FOX31 Denver is excited to support this year’s Colorado Parent Everything Baby Expo. Everything Baby Expo will offer a fun-filled exploration of the world of baby and family-oriented goods and services catering to the baby community. New for 2017, they are offering attendees free education mini-sessions with a variety of topics pertaining to birth, babies, toddlers, and parenting.
Vendors will include:
Baby Wraps
Strollers
Newborn Photography
Belly Bands
Cloth Diapers
And much more!
