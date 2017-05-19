Cleanup underway in Fort Collins after heavy snow causes damage across city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- This week’s spring snowstorm hit Fort Collins especially hard Thursday into Friday.

The city prepared as well as it could, covering flowerbeds across the city, but there was only so much they could do.

With how much moisture fell, crews were out cutting off broken tree limbs while homeowners were dragging debris to the street. Water cascaded off roofs and trees and trickled down drains in Old Town.

“Its beautiful and we need the water,” said Jenny Bacon, who lives near Oak Street and Whitcomb Street.

Thursday’s heavy snow was melting but signs of the spring storm won’t be so easily washed away.

He might not make it, although these lilac are pretty sturdy,” Bacon said as she tried to shake snow off bent branches.

In Bacon’s front yard, flowers and flowering bushes lay almost flat on the ground.

“Here we go, a little hanger on,” she said, pointing to a wilted flower that looks like it might still make it.

Bacon says on Thursday, during the storm, you could hear the weight of the nearly six inches of snow and three inches of rain that fell through Friday.

“It was crazy. So I’m sitting there working away and kabam! The biggest noise. And before that I kept hearing noises like, you know, just a thunk and a this and a that. Then this thing crashed, bam! And um, it was really loud,” she said.

The largest and oldest tree in her yard took the biggest hit.

“I think that cracked the first time and then I think the next one cracked. I was like Chicken Little the sky is falling,” Bacon said.

Across the street, Nancy York and her neighbor used a hand saw to cut a fallen branch off a shared fence.

“This cuts really, really good,” York said about the handsaw she was using on the broken limb.

Much of the damage falls on the city’s hands with the biggest limbs cracking off the trees growing on city-owned property.

“The city owns this, so they get to clean it up,” Bacon joked about branches in her yard.

That cleanup began early Friday morning.

The city bringing out cherry pickers and tree trimmers in full force.

“My tree is really, really beat up,” York said.

As the snow turns to water and the water turns the town green.

“Its melting so fast now, I think it will be OK,” Bacon said.

Those in the middle of the mess say it’s just a typical spring in Colorado.

Residents have 24 hours after the storm hit to clean up tree limbs and debris from walkways and public right of ways.

The city says they are not hauling away branches from trees that fell from privately owned trees but there are companies that are accepting them or you can call a profession service to cut them or haul them away.