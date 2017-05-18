Trash truck gets stuck after water main break in southeast Denver neighborhood
DENVER — A water main break forced the closure of South Dahlia Street between Highline Place and East Dartmouth Avenue in Denver Thursday afternoon.
A trash truck was stuck in the hole the water main break created in the street.
Denver Water said a 12-inch diameter pipe broke and water was being shut off at about 3 p.m. so crews could begin repairs.
This happened near Bradley International School and Eisenhower Park.
Water was flowing north on Dahlia and pooling at East Yale Avenue.
This story is developing
39.660798 -104.931665