Trash truck gets stuck after water main break in southeast Denver neighborhood

Posted 2:52 pm, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 02:59PM, May 18, 2017

DENVER — A water main break forced the closure of South Dahlia Street between Highline Place and East Dartmouth Avenue in Denver Thursday afternoon.

A trash truck was stuck in the hole the water main break created in the street.

Denver Water said a 12-inch diameter pipe broke and water was being shut off at about 3 p.m. so crews could begin repairs.

This happened near Bradley International School and Eisenhower Park.

Water was flowing north on Dahlia and pooling at East Yale Avenue.

This story is developing

Water main break