× Trash truck gets stuck after water main break in southeast Denver neighborhood

DENVER — A water main break forced the closure of South Dahlia Street between Highline Place and East Dartmouth Avenue in Denver Thursday afternoon.

A trash truck was stuck in the hole the water main break created in the street.

Denver Water said a 12-inch diameter pipe broke and water was being shut off at about 3 p.m. so crews could begin repairs.

This happened near Bradley International School and Eisenhower Park.

Sinkhole/water main break at Dartmouth and Dahlia in #Denver. Water flooding nearby streets. #KDVR pic.twitter.com/IXozD68qW7 — Drew Engelbart (@DrewEngelbart) May 18, 2017

Water was flowing north on Dahlia and pooling at East Yale Avenue.

39.660798 -104.931665