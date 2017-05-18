Summer of Fun Deal: 50% Off at The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project is about to open up in the Santa Fe Art District. The brewery has an international feel to it, and features beer flavors like Turkish Coffee, apricot, fig, and garlic. They're pushing the boundaries of flavors in beer, and experiment with different adjuncts.

Today's Summer of Fun Deal will get you 50% off flights of beer from The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project when it officially opens on May 22. Just visit our Colorado's Best Deals page to save when you sample new styles and flavors.

And you're invited to attend the Grand Opening of The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project is this Saturday, May 20th from noon to 11 PM at 925 West 8th Avenue. You can learn more at SojournerBeers.com.