Spring snow: Red Cross opens shelter for travelers in Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The American Red Cross said it was opening an emergency shelter in Estes Park Thursday evening, for travelers stuck in the area by a spring snow storm.

People needing assistance from the Red Cross should go to the Presbyterian Community Church at 1700 Brodie Avenue.

"Anyone traveling in the affected area that is in need of a warm, safe place to go should go to the Red Cross shelter," officials said in a statement issued Thursday. "Red Cross volunteers will be at the shelter location to provide food, shelter, along with emotional and minor medical support."

For more information, please visit redcross.org/Colorado.

For winter weather safety information please go to redcross.org/prepare.