Snowfall totals from May 18 storm

DENVER — A late spring storm brought heavy, wet snow to the Denver metro area and the Front Range on Thursday. The storm is expected to linger into Friday.
Totals from the storm varied, according to the National Weather Service.
Reported snowfall totals as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
Allenspark: 12.5 inches
Arvada: 1 inch
Aspen Springs: 14.4 inches
Aurora: 1.6 inches
Bailey: 6.5 inches
Black Hawk: 11.3 inches
Breckenridge: 11.5 inches
Brookvale: 11 inches
Castle Rock: 4 inches
Conifer: 12 inches
Estes Park: 12.1 inches
Evergreen: 12 inches
Fort Collins: 0.7 inches
Genesee: 10.2 inches
Ken Caryl: 3 inches
Louisville: 2 inches
Nederland: 17.5 inches
Rollinsville: 15.5 inches
Roxborough Park: 2.5 inches
Sedalia: 5 inches
Tabernash: 6.5 inches
Ward: 7 inches
Westminster: 0.3 inches
Woodland Park: 7 inches