Snowfall totals from May 18 storm

DENVER — A late spring storm brought heavy, wet snow to the Denver metro area and the Front Range on Thursday. The storm is expected to linger into Friday.

Totals from the storm varied, according to the National Weather Service.

Reported snowfall totals as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Allenspark: 12.5 inches

Arvada: 1 inch

Aspen Springs: 14.4 inches

Aurora: 1.6 inches

Bailey: 6.5 inches

Black Hawk: 11.3 inches

Breckenridge: 11.5 inches

Brookvale: 11 inches

Castle Rock: 4 inches

Conifer: 12 inches

Estes Park: 12.1 inches

Evergreen: 12 inches

Fort Collins: 0.7 inches

Genesee: 10.2 inches

Ken Caryl: 3 inches

Louisville: 2 inches

Nederland: 17.5 inches

Rollinsville: 15.5 inches

Roxborough Park: 2.5 inches

Sedalia: 5 inches

Tabernash: 6.5 inches

Ward: 7 inches

Westminster: 0.3 inches

Woodland Park: 7 inches