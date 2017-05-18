Snow postpones high school state track meet Thursday, baseball playoffs Friday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado state track and field championships were postponed Thursday because of heavy snow, the Colorado High school Activities Association said.

The decision was made by the meet’s committee after a meeting at Jefferson County Stadium, where snow covered the infield and conditions were deemed unsafe.

“This snow came earlier than any forecast we’d seen,” CHSAA assistant commissioner Jenn Roberts-Uhlig told CHSAAnow.com.

Snow, heavy at times, is expected to fall along the Front Range all day Thursday into Friday.

Three Jefferson County high school graduation ceremonies scheduled for Red Rocks Amphitheatre had to be moved because of the snow.

The meet is scheduled to begin Friday with finals pushed back to Sunday.

State baseball playoff games scheduled for Friday have already been postponed because of the snow, CHSAA announced.

The storm made fields unplayable, impacting games in the 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A classifications.

Current conditions at All-Star Park in Lakewood, a host site for the 4A baseball tournament. #copreps pic.twitter.com/iuqm2Ex43H — Ryan Casey (@jryancasey) May 18, 2017

All-City Field, a 5A baseball host site, not looking great. Standing water. Oh, and snow. #copreps pic.twitter.com/5YhrLzBbrM — Ryan Casey (@jryancasey) May 18, 2017

The 2A tournament has been postponed to Saturday. The 5A tournament has been moved to a Sunday-Monday schedule. And games in 3A and 4A won’t be played until at least Monday.

The 1A championship game is still scheduled to be played Saturday.