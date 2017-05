MORRISON, Colo. — Graduation ceremonies for Columbine, Bear Creek and Green Mountain high schools scheduled for Thursday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre have been postponed because of snow.

Graduation ceremonies typically go on regardless of weather, but the heavy snow falling at the famed amphitheater forced the postponement.

Columbine will hold its graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday in the school’s gym. The ceremonies for Bear Creek and Green Mountain have not been rescheduled.