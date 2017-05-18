Snow photos: Late spring storm dumps snow in foothills, mountains

DENVER — A late-season winter storm is moving through Colorado.

It dropped several inches of snow in the foothills and mountains Wednesday night and Thursday.

Some higher elevations got more than a foot of snow.

Click the “Submit Your Photo” button below the galleries. We might use your photos on TV.

The Denver metro area and the Front Range saw a mix of rain and heavy, wet snow.

Snowfall totals as of 9:50 a.m. Thursday

The snow forced three high school graduation ceremonies that were scheduled at Red Rocks to move an postponed the Colorado state track and field championships.

Add Your Photo

Click the button below to add your photo to the gallery.