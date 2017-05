FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Officials at Colorado State University announced Thursday they were cancelling afternoon classes and events due to the spring storm.

Officials first closed “The Oval” due to safety concerns about falling branches.

🚨 FYI: The Oval has been closed immediately due to falling branches: https://t.co/S67QG9d7nZ pic.twitter.com/U1p2K4jlJ1 — Colorado State Univ (@ColoradoStateU) May 18, 2017

“Although CSU is closing campus at 12:30 due to safety concerns related to falling branches because of heavy snow, our hospital will remain open today,” officials said on Facebook. “Stay safe!”