Sexually violent predator moves into Montbello neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is warning the public of a sexually violent predator living in the Montbello neigborhood.

Colorado Law requires police departments to publicly share information in order to raise awareness in the area.

James Raymond Davidson is living at 14923 Olmstead Dr. in the Montbello neighborhood in Denver.

Davidson was convicted in 2000 for conspiracy to commit second degree sexual assault.

He is a 36-year-old black man with brown eyes and you can learn more about Davidson’s crimes and schools located within one mile of his residence here.

Police share information about sexually violent predators via YouTube and other social media outlets in order to alert residents nearby.

All video announcements on sexually violent predators in Denver neighborhoods can be viewed here.