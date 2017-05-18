Problem Solvers visit apartment nightmare in Lakewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- It sounds like Niagara Falls in Katharine Krueger's home at the Gatewood Terrace Apartments in Lakewood.

She tells the Problem Solvers, “I’m going to be left chasing buckets until this storm ends.”

FOX31 arrived to discover holes every few feet with water streaming from the soggy ceiling into buckets.

Krueger says she can’t shower because the bathroom is flooded and water is even falling into the center of a bed, making it impossible to sleep.

The Problem Solvers also found water streaming from the emergency exit signs in the building’s hallway.

The residents say they are being forced to live in misery. Krueger says the recent hail storm caused serious problems with the roof, but the landlord has not had the roof repaired.

Now, a major concern is the growth of black mold due to the excessive moisture.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers team will continue to track down answers for the tenants, meanwhile Krueger says she is running out of time and options. “My roommate has to move out now and I can't afford the rent by myself and I'm not going to get a roommate to move in here under these circumstances.”