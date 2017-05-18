Potent spring storm brings rain to Denver, snow to foothills, mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — A potent, late-season spring storm brought rain to the metro Denver area, and snow to the foothills and mountains on Thursday morning.

Widespread rain will fall across Denver throughout the day, with temperatures only climbing into the low 40s with some snow mixing in during the day west of Interstate 25 and south of the city.

Once the sun sets Thursday, the best chance for all snow kicks in for Denver along with the best chance of accumulation.

Downtown Denver will see 3 inches of accumulation from the storm, with the rain-snow line wobbling throughout the day. Heavier amounts of snow will fall farther west and north of the city.

The heaviest snow accumulations will stay above 6,000 feet, including parts of the foothills, and Continental and Palmer divides.

Arvada, Broomfield, Lakewood and Wheat Ridge could get up to 6 inches of snow, with 11 inches in Morrison, 14 inches in Golden, 17 inches in Conifer, 19 inches in Evergreen, 26 inches in Coal Creek Canyon and 30 inches in Black Hawk.

Fort Collins (10 inches) and Boulder (16 inches) could see the brunt of the storm along the Front Range. The mountainous areas of Boulder and Larimer counties could have 1-3 feet of snowfall.

Heavy snow is also possible south of Denver, with up to a foot in Castle Rock.

Driving conditions quickly deteriorated on Interstate 70 west of Denver above 6,500 feet, where heavy snow was falling in the foothills and mountains.

The biggest bulk will fall in the northern mountains at Estes Park (36 inches), Red Feather Lakes (40 inches) and Longs Peak (42 inches).

Southern Wyoming might get up to 1-2 feet of snow, which will make travel on Interstate 80 very difficult.

The central mountains will not be exempt, with 14 inches expected at Loveland Ski Area and 16 inches in Winter Park.

With trees leafed out, the chances for snapping branches are high. The heavy, wet snow also will weigh down on power lines, likely leading to power outages.

A winter storm is in effect until Friday afternoon for the southern foothills. A winter storm watch will also go into effect for the Denver metro area from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

Temperatures will plunge to near or just below freezing on Friday morning, making potted and sensitive planted outdoor plants vulnerable.

Precipitation will wind down Friday, with Saturday and Sunday looking mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and the mid-60s on Sunday.

