Douglas Company Inc. is recalling about 25,000 of its plush toys because the plastic eyes can detach, which poses a choking hazard.

The toys were sold nationwide between July 2014 and April 2017.

Oliver™ the Bear, Chewie™ the English Bulldog, and Charlotte™ the Fox model plush toys are being recalled. UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation (UHCCF) also distributed the toys.

Contact Douglas Company Inc. for a free replacement or a full refund.