Pennsylvania dad accused of locking 22-month-old son in wooden cage

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is charged with child endangerment after police found his three young children home alone — and his 2-year-old son locked in a makeshift wooden cage, FOX8 reports.

Troopers were called to the home in Pottsville on Wednesday to conduct a welfare check, according to FOX8. When no one answered, the troopers entered the house.

Inside the house they found a 22 month-old boy in a crate made out of plywood and lattice, that was locked from the outside.

Two other children — a one year-old boy and a one day-old girl — were also alone in the home. The boy was in a playpen next to his brother and the newborn girl was in a baby seat on the floor, according to reports.

The mother of the children, Tiffany George, had reportedly been taken to the hospital earlier that morning for complications following childbirth.

The father, Cecil Eugene Kutz, 39, is charged three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of recklessly endangering another person, FOX8 reports. He was arrested and taken to Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Cecil Kutz is behind bars in Schuylkill County after a 12-hour-old baby was found in a cage, with two other babies home alone. @wbrewyou pic.twitter.com/sHoaYUA6Fr — Haley Bianco (@HaleyBianco) May 18, 2017

All three children were taken into protective custody. The baby girl was transported to the hospital for evaluation.