Officer John Adsit talks about what’s next for him

Officer John Adsit is planning to hang up his badge from the Denver Police Department nearly two and a half years after almost losing his life after he was hit by a car during a protest. He was on a bicycle protecting teenagers during a protest march near East High School.

This week is also National Police Week. It's dedicated to bringing awareness and honoring those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

He was recently awarded a full-ride scholarship to University of Phoenix through the Still Heroes Scholarship Fund, providing him the opportunity to reach his educational goals after being traumatically injured.