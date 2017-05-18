× Mom warns parents after daughter chokes on fidget spinner

TEXAS — A mom is issuing a warning for parents about the potential dangers of fidget spinners after her daughter swallowed a part of the popular toy and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Kelly Joniec says she was driving her daughter home from a swim meet when she realized the girl was choking.

“I saw her face turning red and drool pouring from her mouth – she could utter noises but looked panicked so I immediately pulled over,” Joniec said in a Facebook post she wrote detailing the scary experience.

“She pointed to her throat saying she’d swallowed something, so I attempted Heimlich but there was no resistance.”

At the hospital, an X-Ray showed the piece lodged in her esophagus. The girl survived the surgery performed to remove the piece of the spinner.

Joniec wrapped up her post with a note to all parents, saying, “From this I wish to offer some word of caution to parents. Fidget spinners are the current craze so they are widely distributed. Kids of all ages may be getting them, but not all spinners come with age-appropriate warnings. The bushings pop out easily, so if you have young kids (under 8 yr old) keep in mind that these present a potential choking hazard.”