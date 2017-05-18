Men attack former Army Ranger on Mother’s Day, steal his service dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- An Army veteran is reeling after he was beaten and robbed of his service dog during a walk on Mother's Day in New York, according to WPIX.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack by two men on Robert Lebron as he strolled through his Bronx neighborhood. Lebron said he and his 8-month-old dog, Mala, were returning to his building when he was jumped.

"I was attacked from behind," Lebron said.

One man pounced on Lebron. He stumbled down the stairs. A second man grabbed Mala's leash and ran off with Lebron's companion.

Lebron said he believes his attacker is an ex-boyfriend of his wife. He said he thinks the same person also attacked him less than a month ago.

Lebron told WPIX he is devastated after losing Mala.

"What she gives me I can't get from someone else -- not a therapist or a family member or my friend," he said. "It's unconditional love."

Lebron served as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. Mala signified a new chapter in his life.

"It was one of the most amazing things that has happened to me in a long time," he said about getting Mala. "Because I can take her everywhere -- to the store, to church, to the hospital -- and I do."

He's asked for help finding his beloved pet.

"[If] you see something, say something -- because I need her and she needs me," Lebron said.