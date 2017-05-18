How to make your own Barbecue sauce

Chef Michael Wismer from Kneaders Bakery shows us how to make barbecue sauce.
Preparing 3 DIY BBQ Sauce Recipes for Ultimate Summer BBQ Success (pre-made and live mixing demo) Available for online publishing
Creamy BBQ Dressing
1 c. mayonnaise
1/3 c. milk
1/3 c. buttermilk
2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1 Tbsp. lime juice
1 tsp. white vinegar
1 tsp. granulated sugar
1 garlic clove, finely minced
1/2 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/8 tsp. black pepper
1/4 tsp. ground cumin
1/4 to 1/2 cup tomato based, basic BBQ sauce
Spicy BBQ Sauce
1/2 cup chopped sweet onion
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 (32-oz.) bottle ketchup (such as Heinz)
1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
1 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup apple juice
1/2 cup honey
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon celery seeds
1/2 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper
Mesquite BBQ Sauce:
1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
1/2 c. apple cider vinegar
1/3 c. honey
1/4 c. tomato paste
1/4 c. molasses
3 tbsp. Worcestershire
2 tsp. Mesquite liquid smoke
1 tsp. smoked paprika
1 clove garlic
1/2 tsp. black pepper/salt
1/2 tsp. onion powder