How to make your own Barbecue sauce

Posted 8:44 am, May 18, 2017, by

Chef Michael Wismer from Kneaders Bakery shows us how to make barbecue sauce.

Preparing 3 DIY BBQ Sauce Recipes for Ultimate Summer BBQ Success (pre-made and live mixing demo) Available for online publishing

 

Creamy BBQ Dressing

1 c. mayonnaise

1/3 c. milk

1/3 c. buttermilk

2 Tbsp. fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1 tsp. white vinegar

1 tsp. granulated sugar

1 garlic clove, finely minced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/8 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. ground cumin

1/4 to 1/2 cup tomato based, basic BBQ sauce

 

Spicy BBQ Sauce

1/2 cup chopped sweet onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 (32-oz.) bottle ketchup (such as Heinz)

1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup apple juice

1/2 cup honey

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon celery seeds

1/2 teaspoon dried crushed red pepper

Mesquite BBQ Sauce:

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

1/2 c. apple cider vinegar

1/3 c. honey

1/4 c. tomato paste

1/4 c. molasses

3 tbsp. Worcestershire

2 tsp. Mesquite liquid smoke

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 clove garlic

1/2 tsp. black pepper/salt

1/2 tsp. onion powder

 