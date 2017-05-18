× Fountain man with traumatic brain injury missing

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 63-year-old Joseph Emile Rosaire Daigle.

Daigle was last seen at his home in the 7000 block of Reunion Circle in Fountain just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Daigle has had a traumatic brain injury and other medical issues.

He is described as a white male, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing approximately 215 pounds. Daigle has grey “salt and pepper” hair, green eyes and scar on the left side of his face.

Police say he also wears a dental partial that is broken and was last seen wearing a black jacket.

If anyone has any information regarding Daigle, please contact the Fountain Police Department at 719-382-8555.