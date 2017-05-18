Floyd Norman: An Animated Life

Floyd Norman is a Disney Legend. He became the first black staff animator in Disney history in 1956.

Directors Michael Fiore and Erik Sharkey put together a documentary about his life, It's called Floyd Norman:  An Animated Life. Floyd Norman presents Floyd Norman: An Animated Life on Wednesday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse in Littleton.

There is a FLOYDERING WITH FLOYD contest in association with the bluray. One winner gets brought to Burbank, CA to have a day on the  Disney Lot with Floyd.  The full details are on our site www.FloydNormanMovie.com 