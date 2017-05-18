Fish rain from the sky, covering school in smelly sea life

OROVILLE, Cali. — Here in Colorado, we’re being pelted with heavy, wet snow, making for an unusual May day, but things could be worse.

In Oroville, a storm cloud covered the sky over a local elementary school Tuesday and rained….fish!

WEIRD WEATHER: Fish rains down from clouds on Oroville elementary schoolhttps://t.co/cdvHiEQRYY pic.twitter.com/tkXXAVghe0 — Action News Now (@ActionNewsNow) May 18, 2017

According to ActionNewsNow, the tiny fish that fell from the sky were the result of a freaky phenomenon.

A report by Discover Science explains that it’s possible for tiny sea creatures to be sucked up into a water spout that forms over a shallow body of water.

The sea life is then carried in the cloud, sometimes for miles, until eventually dropping back to the ground.

Staff at the school initially thought the smelly storm was just a prank. Hundreds of tiny fish were strewn on the roofs and throughout the campus.

During recess, the storm cloud once again burst, causing people on the playground to be pelted by the wet fish.

Officials with the school have not yet commented on the wild weather.