You see them all over Denver: gorgeous modern homes with contemporary design themes and stunning landscaping. How would you like to take a stroll through a few of them? This weekend you can! For one day only, several local homeowners are opening their doors to the public. And while you're checking out their digs, you can meet the architects, builders and designers who created them. Curt Stedrom, a Development Partner at New Century Modern, is here to tell us about the Denver Modern Home Tour.

The 7th Annual Denver Modern Home Tour is happening on May 20, from 11 AM - 5 PM. Tickets can be purchased at Mads.media. Tickets are $35, $40 the day of the event. But if you us the coupon code "CO BEST" at checkout, you will save $5! Children 12 and under are free.