Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Swiper Fatigue In Dating

It seems like every week, there`s a new dating app or site promising a perfect match!

But for many, 'liking', 'messaging', and 'swiping' becomes overwhelming and, often, discouraging.

So, what`s the best way to get over 'swipe fatigue' and still get a date?

Professional Matchmaker Hope Rike from "It's Just Lunch" dating service is here with her advice.

http://www.itsjustlunchdenver.com/