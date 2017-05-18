Chelsea Manning reveals glimpse into life after prison

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst behind one of the largest classified information leaks in U.S. history, gave the internet a glimpse into her new life as a free woman.

Manning tweeted a series of photos after being released from military prison early Wednesday morning.

One of the first things Manning did was enjoy a piece of “hot, greasy pizza.”

Manning then celebrated with a champagne toast.

Manning was convicted in 2013 of stealing 750,000 pages of documents and videos before leaking them to WikiLeaks.

Manning — known then as Bradley Manning — was sentenced to 35 years in prison on 20 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act.

After the 2013 sentencing, the ex-intelligence agent changed her name to Chelsea Manning and became a transgender woman.

During one of his final acts in office, President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence in January, thereby giving her an early release date.

Last week, Manning tweeted her excitement about her impending release.

“Freedom was only a dream, and hard to imagine. Now it’s here! You kept me alive <3”