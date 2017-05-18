Breast Cancer Prevention – New Law Requires Breast Density Notification

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In honor of National Women's Health Week, we've shared advancements in breast cancer detection and treatment. Like the new clinical trial Paula is taking part in, and the importance of breast tissue density when it comes to choosing the right screening methods. The breast density issue is so important, Colorado State Senator Angela Williams and State Representative Jessie Danielson became prime sponsors of Senate Bill 17- 142, called "Breast Density Notification Required." It requires mammography reports to include the patient's breast tissue density classification. The bill was just signed into law last month by Gov. John Hickenlooper, and becomes effective Oct. 1, 2017.