Brawl erupts at Tennessee high school graduation — in a church, no less

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Adults got into a fight at a Tennessee high school graduation ceremony -- that was being held inside a church.

"I was sitting in those same seats, but they was like, 'Hey, this is my family. Do you mind moving?' so I sat back," Octavius Adams told WREG.

Adams caught the fight on video inside Bellevue Baptist Church where Arlington High School was holding its graduation ceremony.

"A family of five wanted to sit in a certain area and the family of two came and disrupted that area," he said. "They wouldn't move so they pretty much stood their ground."

He said the woman in the brown dress reportedly told them they couldn't save the seats and wouldn't back down. The fight went down as 500 graduates were marching in.

One of the women involved posted on Facebook, "Sorry not sorry" and then "Mood= F*** them and f*** you...#no regrets."

"They felt entitled to those seats. I don't know what was special about them, but they wanted them," Adams said.

He said he feels the incident was disrespectful to the graduating class and that it's sad the family members weren't more mature.

"At least have respect for the church itself and the graduating students ... your kids at that," Adams said.

"It was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students’ accomplishments," Arlington chief of staff Jeffery Mayo said in a statement.

"The graduation ceremony was not affected by this incident due to the actions of Bellevue’s security team who promptly removed the adults from the ceremony.

"It is our hope that the focus will shift to our students and their accomplishments instead of the poor decisions by adults in attendance."

It's not known if any charges will be filed.